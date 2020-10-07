Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:45 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25 year-old Bukhari Muhammad, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.