Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2200 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the 2200 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

