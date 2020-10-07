Dominion Lux Garage Condominiums Continue Construction at Dominion Raceway & Entertainment in Thornburg, Virginia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction has continued on Phase I of Dominion Lux, a planned 115-unit luxury garage condominium facility adjacent to Dominion Raceway and Entertainment in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. Alexandria based Y-12 Investments LLC and Charleston, SC based Latitude 38 partnered with the Raceway ownership to develop the facility aimed at car enthusiasts and collectors who need additional storage space for their treasures as well as a place to mingle with like minded enthusiasts. Located just eight miles south of Fredericksburg with immediate access to Interstate 95, Dominion Lux offers access to the Raceway’s private road course and NASCAR oval tracks, as well as miles of Virginia scenic byways.
Garage units are available in a variety of sizes with prices starting in the high $100’s. Each unit is fully finished with individual climate control, private bathroom, designer lighting, and a mezzanine overlooking the main 22-foot clear storage space. Customers can personalize their space by choosing from a variety of options such as coffee and wet bars, glass hand railings, and upgraded wall and floor finishes. Owners can meet other enthusiasts in the amenity spaces which include a billiards room, bar, an indoor wash bay, and a service bay with a lift.
Stewart Bartley, lead developer for the project and a car enthusiast himself, says, “For most car enthusiasts, safe and secure storage is often the single biggest limitation on the enjoyment of their hobby. Dominion Lux aims to help alleviate that problem while also building a community of fellow car enthusiasts. For me personally, I plan to take advantage of both Dominion Raceway’s excellent two-mile road course for my vintage race cars and the miles of beautiful Virginia country roads that are right outside our main entrance for my antique road cars which are not happy in Beltway traffic.”
For more information visit www.DominionLux.com or contact Mr. Bartley at SBartley@Y12Investments.com.
Stewart Bartley Lead Developer
