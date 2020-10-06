Nearly 600,000 acres available for hunting, fishing and trapping thanks to PotlatchDeltic large tract access program

Idaho Fish and Game and PotlatchDeltic continues the long-term lease agreement partnership to provide and preserve public access for hunting, fishing and trapping on 567,002 acres of private timber land in north-central Idaho.

Fish and Game is using revenue raised from the access/depredation fee to help pay PotlatchDeltic the $1 per acre annually for the access. Access includes hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife viewing, hiking and recreational travel limited to full-size motor vehicle travel on open roads. Some restrictions apply. Recreational permits still need to be purchased for camping and ATV use on PotlatchDeltic timber lands. Permits can be purchased at the PotlatchDeltic recreation use homepage.

“PotlatchDeltic is pleased to partner with Idaho Fish and Game on this public access agreement. As the largest private timberland owner in Idaho, we recognize the importance of public access for recreational activities and the benefits for sportspersons and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Darin Ball, Vice President Resource, PotlatchDeltic.

Fish and Game’s payments to PotlatchDeltic helps ensure those lands remain open, but responsible use by the public is critical and here's how you can help:

If you park near a gate, make sure there is room for emergency vehicles to pass.

Help PotlatchDeltic keep the land productive by honoring closures and not making “new” trails.

Reduce erosion by treading lightly on the land and avoiding muddy roads and trails.

To reduce impacts to the land, keep Off-Highway Vehicles (OHV) on established roads and trails.

Please take your trash home with you.

Dispose of dead animals properly.

Removing locks or destroying locked gates may result in further closures.

If you use a warming fire, please put it out so it is cool to the touch before you leave. Wildfires are expensive and you are responsible for the bill if you start one.

PotlatchDeltic continues to provide access through trail construction and mitigation projects to guide recreation. Some areas may be temporarily closed to enable the effective operation of revenue-generating activities, to protect the public, and seasonal roads and trails. New signs are posted on timber land to help with navigation and show rules and contact information.

Timber corporation land is different than public land: These lands are scattered across the region and are managed by PotlatchDeltic. The lands generate revenue, typically from timber sales and grazing leases.

Maps of timber corporation land can be found on the agency's website. For more details about the PotlatchDeltic agreement go to: https://idfg.idaho.gov/access/potlatchdeltic. Contact the Clearwater regional IDFG office for more information (208) 799-5010.