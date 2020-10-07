QNET Collaborates with Manchester City to Launch New Swiss Watch Collection

QNETCity Introduces Third Collection of CIMIER Swiss Watches

INDIA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent e-commerce based direct selling company QNET has once again joined forces with Manchester City Football Club to launch the third collection, and tenth timepiece, in the QNETCity Collection of Swiss Watches. QNET, a sponsor of the Premier League Club since 2014, has previously launched two limited edition watch collections under the historic Swiss brand Cimier in 2016 and 2018. The launch of the tenth timepiece is testament to QNET’s long-standing relationship with the Manchester City Football Club.

Bold and modern, the statement pieces in the third instalment of the CIMIER-QNETCity collection of premium Swiss watches are designed with the Club’s iconic obsidian blue emblem on the dial and have the words “Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC” engraved on the case back.

The Automatic Swiss Movement watches in the collection are limited to 1894 pieces as a homage to the year the Manchester City Football Club was established and are available in Black and Rose Gold. The Quartz variant timepieces are available in Stainless Steel and Gold.

Commenting on the launch of this exclusive new collection, QNET CEO Malou T Caluza said, “Football is a universal language, spoken on the fields and in the stands, unifying players and fans with a common passion for the game. The excitement and sense of pride that City fans feel is the same excitement and passion that QNET customers have for our business. This new collection of watches designed by elite European artisans and produced by master craftsmen in Switzerland at one of the oldest watchmaking ateliers is a tribute to the love of the game and the partnership between QNET and Manchester City.”

The limited-edition CIMIER QNETCity Automatic Watch features the following:

• 46 mm black PVD-plated stainless-steel body with octagonal bezel in Rose Gold or Black colour variations.

• Signature Man City sky blue on the black rubber strap and the dial.

• Date window at 3 o'clock.

• "Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC" label engraved on the case back.

• Scratchproof sapphire crystal glass.

• 100-metre water resistance.

• Swiss Automatic SELLITA SW200 movement.

• Limited-edition 1894 timepieces – commemorating Man City’s year of inception.

The CIMIER QNETCity Quartz Watch features:

• 42 mm Stainless Steel body or 44 mm Gold coloured PVD-plated body.

• Signature Man City sky blue stitched on the black rubber strap and the dial.

• Date window at 12 o'clock.

• "Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC" engraved on the case back.

• Scratch-proof sapphire crystal glass.

• 100-metre water resistance.

• High-calibre Swiss movement.

Commenting on the design aspects of the collection, JR Mayer, Director of Sales and Marketing for Swiss Watchmaker Cimier said, “The collection features a fusion of sporty and elegance, inspired by the game of football and its inherent geometry. The octagonal bezel blends well with the dial’s strong and dynamic character. We added fine detailing in the integrated crown and personalised buckle featuring a deployment system that secures the watch. We felt that the subtle integration of the Manchester City Football Club’s signature blue on the dial and in the stitches of the rubber strap gives it a bold and unique design.”

In line with QNET’s commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint as well as Manchester City’s commitment to creating awareness about climate change, the packaging for the Cimier-QNETCity Watch Collection is made using environmentally friendly materials.

QNET and Man City: A Partnership Built to Win

In 2014, QNET entered a historic partnership with Manchester City as its official Direct Selling Partner. In 2018, QNET became the first sleeve partner of the Manchester City Women’s Football Club for the Women’s Super League 1. Last year, QNET and Man City jointly announced the extension of the partnership for another five years.

“Manchester City’s journey to becoming one of the best football clubs in the English Premier League has been one of commitment, focus and teamwork – traits that we endorse and value at QNET. Through this partnership, we aim to link the excitement of football and the passion for the game to the thrill of direct selling and the drive of our distributors,” added Caluza.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET’s grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries and has industry memberships in the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore among others.



QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. In addition to being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club, QNET is also a sponsor of the African Club League Championships of CAF and the Malaysian Super League team PJ City Football Club.

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.qnet.net



About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of nine clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.



Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com