Dr. Bob DeMaria Releases "Dr. Bob's Drugless Guide to Mental Health," for World Mental Health Day on October 10
Dr. Bob DeMaria's newest book offers a holistic approach to helping depression, anxiety, memory loss, and more.
UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Do You Achieve Complete Mental Health?
— M.S.
If you were to ask a group of individuals this question and their definition of mental health, you would probably receive a different and unique answer from everyone.
The truth is, no matter where you turn today, there is an increased public awareness for the term “mental health.” However, to actually reach and hold onto optimal mental health can be a journey in itself.
What Dr. Bob DeMaria intends to achieve in “Dr. Bob's Drugless Guide to Mental Health,” is to lean in and describe everyday mental health “conditions” he has had success helping during his forty-plus years of experience, and then create a drugless protocol for you to live life to the fullest. Naturally!
Chapters & Topics Include:
The Fundamentals of Mental Health: Topics covered include: - What is mental health? - Why is there such an emphasis on mental health today?
An Apple a Day, Holds Your Anxiety at Bay: Optimal Food Choices for Mental Health: Topics covered include - How can the food we consume affect our mental health?
Side Effects May Include
Inside Out: Your Emotions & Body-Organ Connection
Depressed, Stressed, & All the Rest: Topics covered include: -How can someone improve mental health conditions like depression and anxiety naturally?
Let’s Take a Walk Down Memory Lane
“Where Do I Go From Here?” Your Drugless Mental Health Roadmap
Drugless Lab Testing for Optimal Mental Health: Topics covered include: -If someone wanted to begin a roadmap to improve their mental health today, what are the first three things they can do?
Dr. Bob’s Patient Testimonials
I followed Dr. Bob’s mental health plan, and have now been off medication for ten years! I have more energy, vitality, and mental clarity. Life couldn’t be any better!” - M.S
I have more energy, I can concentrate, my mental health is back to where it should be, and lastly, my A1C is down. - C.P
We look forward to helping you on this journey.
The book is available on http://www.druglessdoctor.com or Amazon. To visit The Drugless Doctors Chiropractic and Wellness Practice in Westlake, OH or Naples, FL, join us at druglessdrs.com.
