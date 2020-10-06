Hospitality industry applauds Inslee’s announcements today to protect the public and restaurants

Washington Hospitality Association logo Washington Hospitality Association headquarters in Olympia, WA

Today’s announcement by Gov. Inslee is a step in the right direction and is great news for hospitality.” — Anthony Anton, President and CEO, Washington Hospitality Association

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Hospitality Association today applauded the changes to indoor dining health and safety guidelines announced by Gov. Jay Inslee today, and thanked the governor and the Department of Health for their close coordination and creativity in finding a path forward that will protect both the public and tens of thousands of local restaurants across the state.

“Outdoor dining has been the lifeline keeping many restaurants afloat during the summer of COVID-19, but it’s disappearing as rapidly as the warm weather,” said Anthony Anton, president & CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association. “Restaurants need indoor dining to be a viable source of revenue again soon or even more of operators will start going under. Today’s announcement by Gov. Inslee is a step in the right direction and is great news for hospitality.”

Inslee today removed the requirement that all patrons at a table be from the same household, increased table capacity at phases II and III, and extended the cut-off for alcohol sales from 10 pm to 11 pm.

“This is a testament to the stellar health and safety record of our industry in Washington, which, even while serving hundreds of thousands of people per day, has not been a leading contributor to the spread of COVID-19,” said Anton. “We pledge as industry to keep it up and keep doing our part, and we encourage members of the public to continue doing their part to keep their favorite restaurants compliant by observing mask-wearing and social distancing requirements.”