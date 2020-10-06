Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Overnight lane closures Wednesday on westbound I-94 Red River Bridge (Oct. 6, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – On Wednesday, Oct. 7, motorists traveling in the Moorhead area will encounter overnight lane closures on westbound Interstate 94, as bridge crews perform emergency patching on the Red River Bridge. The right lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting.

The work is occurring during overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

