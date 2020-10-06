Hwy 56 traffic detoured at West Concord, Hwy 14 during concrete pavement repair work (Oct. 6, 2020)

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – Hwy 56 is closed and detoured between West Concord and Hwy 14 in Dodge County for concrete pavement repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The concrete pavement repairs began this week and require the closing of the highway, so crews can replace the damaged concrete panels and failed joints in the lane. The project is expected to be completed in late-October.

Vehicles that need to access homes or businesses may use the road, but use caution. The highway is not open to through traffic.

The southbound detour route is east from West Concord on Dodge County Road 24 to Dodge County Road 7 south to Dodge Center. Northbound follows in reverse.

Motorists can plan in advance to leave earlier for their destinations or seek alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. Monitor real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at www.511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to www.mndot.gov.

Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain safe physical distances while working.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to the project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i-35-i-90-hwy56-concrete-pavement-repair/index.html.

Information about concrete pavement repair can be found at the MnDOT website: mndot.gov/information/roads/cpr.html.

