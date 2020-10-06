National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board and Partners for Fire Sprinkler Outreach During Fire Prevention Week

/EIN News/ -- Morris County, New Jersey, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 1st, the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board (NJFSAB) held a fire sprinkler demonstration at the Morris County, New Jersey Public Safety Training Center. The demonstration was held in conjunction with the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA), Sprinkler Fitters Local 696, the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety and the Morris County Public Safety Training Center.

NJFSAB Executive Director David Kurasz and Director New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Richard Mikutsky spoke at the side-by-side demonstration, which consisted of a trailer with two rooms, one equipped with fire sprinklers, one without. The demonstration supported Fire Prevention Month by alerting the public to the dangers of fire. The visual demonstration showed how quickly a fire starts and spreads. In addition to the live fire in the unit without fire sprinklers, one side of the unit is equipped with fire sprinklers that activate upon sensing 155 degrees of heat, and heat only. The fire sprinkler closest to the fire activates and contains the fire, they do not all go off like some movies and television commercials portray. The difference in the outcomes in the two rooms were apparent for all to see, showing the importance of smoke alarms, fire sprinklers, and firefighters.

“When a fire breaks out we only have a matter of minutes to escape.” Says Kurasz. “The burn demonstration shows how dangerously fast fires can spread and how quickly and effectively a fire sprinkler system can control the blaze.”

NFSA applauds the hard work and dedication of our Partners in Life Safety and would like to remind all to consider fire sprinklers for homes and businesses.

“NFSA is happy to support the on-going efforts of this group of partners in New Jersey to keep citizens, business occupants, and firefighters safer,” added NFSA President Shane Ray. “Working together, sharing information and providing demonstrations like this is making a difference and helping citizens and firefighters alike understand the importance of fire sprinklers.”

Information on tax incentives for small businesses and certain corporate commercial building owners is also available on the NFSA website at nfsa.org/taxreform

