Roddy Reef praised for years of contributions to Denver-area charities
Commercial construction specialist Roddy Reef shares a personal look at his charitable efforts as he's praised for his philanthropy.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the Shining Stars Foundation to Active 20-30 International, Roddy Reef has supported a range of good causes for a number of years. Celebrated locally for his efforts, philanthropic construction expert Roddy offers a closer look at just some of the many charities which he and his wife support in and around Denver and Colorado Springs.
"It's important to my family and me that we give back to the community wherever possible," explains Denver-based commercial construction specialist Roddy Reef, speaking from the home he shares with his wife and their two dogs.
Colorado native Roddy Reef has recently been praised by the local community for his philanthropic endeavors, selflessly backing organizations ranging from Project Angel Heart to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
Based in Colorado, Project Angel Heart prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with life-threatening illnesses, according to the construction expert. "My wife and I are proud and longstanding sponsors of the charity," says Reef, "which has locations in both Denver and Colorado Springs."
The project, the commercial construction specialist goes on to reveal, is just one of the various incredible charities and other initiatives supported by himself and his wife. The couple is also proud supporters of the Shining Stars Foundation, a Colorado-based nonprofit providing recreational programs to children living with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Elsewhere, Roddy Reef has provided considerable support to Active 20-30 International. "Active 20-30 International is a global initiative," Reef explains, "focused on helping children and developing leadership skills in younger adults."
Outside of his support for Project Angel Heart, the Shining Stars Foundation, and Active 20-30 International, Roddy Reef has further demonstrated his charitable nature by sponsoring a range of fundraising events, including a popular local golf tournament held to raise awareness of the impact of traumatic brain injuries. "It's crucial that we continue to make known the devastating impact that traumatic brain injuries can have on those affected," says Roddy.
Commercial construction specialist Roddy Reef is a graduate of the University of Denver – a leading independent private research university and the oldest institution of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region. Reef graduated from the university with a bachelor's degree in real estate and construction over three decades ago.
Other events and activities backed by the University of Denver alumnus Roddy Reef include charity polo matches and a popular duck race that takes place periodically to support local good causes in his area, such as Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
Roddy Reef boasts a long history of commercial construction success. The construction specialist and University of Denver graduate is highly praised by his peers for his ability to develop strong working relationships with clients and for his capacity to ensure always-on-time and on-budget project delivery. Committed to a team approach from pre-construction to completion, building projects overseen by Roddy Reef during the last three decades range in value from $30,000 to more than $3 million.
Outside of his professional endeavors and charitable efforts, Roddy Reef also volunteers as part of a local ski patrol initiative, proudly helping to keep outdoor enthusiasts safe year-round.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here