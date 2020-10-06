PSD Announces Round 3 Awards for COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Inititative and Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative

The Department of Public Service has issued $4,055,920.55 in grant awards to Internet Service Providers to serve over 2,860 eligible locations with broadband connections in response to COVID-19. The Department awarded grants to New England Wireless Co, Cloud Alliance, VTel Wireless, Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, Tilson, and Topsham Telephone.

The Connectivity Initiative, which began in 2015, funds the expansion of broadband facilities in underserved towns. The awards were made through a competitive bidding process. For more information, please see the Press Release regarding the awards.