Driver Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Level I Instructional Training

Drivers of pupil transportation vehicles must receive Level I instructional training in the operation of vehicles that transport school children. 3 Hour Course for Small Vehicle Drivers 11 Hour Course for School Bus Drivers

A “refresher” Level II course must be taken every five years after the Level I course.

Courses for Level I and Level II instructional training are offered throughout the year at various sites in Nebraska. The Nebraska Safety Center in Kearney coordinates these courses. Click here for a schedule of classes.

Level I & II Waiver Process

A “waiver” exam for the Level I & II instructional training course is available. The waivers are good for 60 calendars days during which time the driver must take the Level I or II course.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Safety Center

(308) 865-8256 -or- (800) 854-7867 ext. 4

Program Contacts