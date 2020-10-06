Driver Training | Nebraska Department of Education
Level I Instructional Training
- Drivers of pupil transportation vehicles must receive Level I instructional training in the operation of vehicles that transport school children.
- 3 Hour Course for Small Vehicle Drivers
- 11 Hour Course for School Bus Drivers
- A “refresher” Level II course must be taken every five years after the Level I course.
Courses for Level I and Level II instructional training are offered throughout the year at various sites in Nebraska. The Nebraska Safety Center in Kearney coordinates these courses. Click here for a schedule of classes.
Level I & II Waiver Process
A “waiver” exam for the Level I & II instructional training course is available. The waivers are good for 60 calendars days during which time the driver must take the Level I or II course.
For more information, contact the Nebraska Safety Center
- (308) 865-8256 -or- (800) 854-7867 ext. 4
Program Contacts
- Janice Eret: (402) 471-2248 or janice.eret@nebraska.gov
- Bryce Wilson: (402) 471-4320 or bryce.wilson@nebraska.gov