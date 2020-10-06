Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Driver Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Level I Instructional Training

  • Drivers of pupil transportation vehicles must receive Level I instructional training in the operation of vehicles that transport school children.
    • 3 Hour Course for Small Vehicle Drivers
    • 11 Hour Course for School Bus Drivers
  • A “refresher” Level II course must be taken every five years after the Level I course.

Courses for Level I and Level II instructional training are offered throughout the year at various sites in Nebraska. The Nebraska Safety Center in Kearney coordinates these courses. Click here for a schedule of classes.

Level I & II Waiver Process

A “waiver” exam for the Level I & II instructional training course is available. The waivers are good for 60 calendars days during which time the driver must take the Level I or II course.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Safety Center

  • (308) 865-8256 -or- (800) 854-7867 ext. 4

Program Contacts

  • Janice Eret: (402) 471-2248 or janice.eret@nebraska.gov
  • Bryce Wilson: (402) 471-4320 or bryce.wilson@nebraska.gov

