Pelosi Statement on White House Blocking New Guidelines for Emergency Approval of Coronavirus Vaccine

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the White House overruled the FDA and blocked the publication of new protocols for emergency approval of a coronavirus vaccine in order to rush a vaccine:

“Trust in the vaccine is key to the acceptance of the American people, which is essential to crushing the virus.

“The White House’s decision to reject FDA medical experts’ minimum safety and efficacy standards for emergency use authorization of a vaccine is an extremely dangerous act. We are all praying for a safe and effective vaccine as soon as possible, but the damage of the Trump Administration rushing a vaccine before it is known to be safe and effective could be catastrophic.

“The emergency use authorization of any coronavirus vaccine must be determined by clear standards to ensure safety and efficacy.

“Over 210,000 Americans have died and nearly seven and a half million Americans have been infected. The Trump Administration must respect science and stop muzzling medical experts.”

