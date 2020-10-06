» News » 2020 » Permits now required for backpackers camping in ba...

Permits now required for backpackers camping in backcountry of Hawn State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 6, 2020 – Hawn State Park now requires permits for visitors camping in the backcountry area of the park. Overnight backpackers will have a choice of one of 10 backpack campsites. The maximum number of people allowed per campsite is seven.

Hawn State Park previously had only three designated backpack campsites but allowed off trail camping in the park. Dispersed camping is no longer allowed in the park.

Fires are allowed only in the designated fire rings. The use of a backpack stove is highly encouraged. Only hikers and backpackers are permitted on the park trails. Dogs are allowed in the campsites and along trails, but must be leashed at all times. Campers should dispose of pet waste properly by packing it out in bags or by burying solid waste six to eight inches deep, 100 feet or more from open water, filling the hole with loose soil and packing in the sod.

Permit holders are required to follow the following seven principles of Leave No Trace:

Plan Ahead and Prepare. Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces. Dispose of Waste Properly. Leave What You Find. Minimize Campfire Impacts. Respect Wildlife. Be Considerate of Other Visitors.

Visitors interested in acquiring a permit to camp in one of the designated backcountry sites, should call Hawn State Park at (573) 883-3603 or email the park at hawn.state.park@dnr.mo.gov.

Hawn State Park is located at 12096 Park Dr. in Ste. Genevieve.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

