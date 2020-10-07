State and Local Firefighters Endorse Mack Bernard’s Re-Election for Palm Beach County Commission District 7
Mack Bernard’s record of supporting public safety makes him the best choice to continue representing District 7 as County Commissioner
I’m honored to have the support of the brave women and men who work every day to keep us safe”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State, County, and local firefighters announce their endorsement of Mack Bernard for Palm Beach County Commission District 7.
— Commissioner Mack Bernard
“Mack continues to follow through on his commitment to prioritize public safety, ensuring our first responders have the resources necessary for the equipment and training they need to continue making our communities safer,” said Scott Bielecky, President of the Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Palm Beach County. “As we deal with the impacts of COVID-19, we need leaders like Mack Bernard who will be a champion for the safety and health of our citizens, as well as our dedicated first responders.”
“I’m honored to have the support of the brave women and men who work every day to keep us safe,” said Commissioner Mack Bernard. “Public safety has always been one of my top priorities as Commissioner, so these endorsements mean so much to me. I’m proud to stand with Palm Beach County’s first responders.”
The Firefighter Associations endorsing Commissioner Mack Bernard include:
*The Florida Professional Firefighters
*Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Palm Beach County
*West Palm Beach Firefighters Association
*Boynton Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association
*Firefighters & Paramedics of Boca Raton
*Delray Beach Association of Firefighters
Mack has a long record of public service. He currently serves as a Commissioner representing District 7 on the Palm Beach County Commission and Chair of the Florida Association of Counties COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee. Mack previously served as a Delray Beach City Commissioner and a member of the Florida House of Representatives.
As County Commissioner, Mack Bernard is focused on:
*Protecting the health, safety, and welfare of our community during any crisis.
*Supporting small businesses to create more economic opportunities for all residents.
*Improving public safety and law enforcement-community relations.
*Working with school officials to ensure students are learning safely and productively.
*Increasing the availability of affordable housing, while addressing homelessness.
*Making government work smarter with greater accountability and transparency.
Mack has lived in Palm Beach County for over 30 years. He is the product of the Palm Beach County public school system, where he was a member of the JROTC and a high school championship wrestler. He went on to graduate from Florida State University with honors and the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. Mack and his wife Shawn are raising three daughters in Palm Beach County.
We welcome you to follow Mack Bernard at MackBernard.com or contact him at Mack@MackBernard.com.
Paid by Mack Bernard, Democrat, for County Commission
Jonathan Cooper
Mack Bernard Campaign
+1 561-689-9787
email us here