New York Department of State Announces Appalachian Regional Commission Now Accepting Applications for Grants to Address Substance Abuse Crisis and Workforce Re-entry

Initiative Encourages Successful Long-Term Recovery Outcomes & Workforce Re-entry

$10 Million Available for Eligible Projects Within 14 New York State Counties

Grant Applications are Online and LOIs Due 10/16; Final Applications Due by 5 pm on 11/13

The New York Department of State today announced the availability of $10 million in grants through an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) initiative to address the substance abuse crisis by creating or expanding a recovery ecosystem leading to workforce entry or re-entry. The funds will be channeled through the INvestments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) for program implementation grants up to $500,000 and planning grants up to $50,000 for projects serving the 14 counties within New York’s federally-designated Appalachian Region.

“We welcome this important initiative that will help New Yorkers struggling with substance abuse issues to get their lives back on track,” said Rossana Rosado, New York State Secretary of State. “The $10 million INSPIRE investments will help build a workforce ready to contribute to a healthy society and help strengthen families throughout the Appalachian region, creating more opportunity and a stronger New York economy.”

Tim Thomas, Co-Chairman ARC Federal said, “The INSPIRE Initiative seeks to elevate the best ideas in the region to address the most critical needs to create recovery ecosystems that build bridges to employment and encourage successful long-term recovery outcomes. INSPIRE’s investments will have an enormous impact across our region to save lives and strengthen economic opportunity for the region.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said, “The INSPIRE grant is a vital initiative that will help the region continue to develop supports for people with addiction by providing a gateway into employment and promoting job readiness, thus improving communities across our State while helping New Yorkers to rebuild their lives.”

Grant applications should stress the potential for individuals in recovery to enter or re-enter the workforce. The applications should stress the capability of employment retention, including basic and advanced training, soft skills development, up-skilling and establishing clear, defined career pathways in training programs that accommodate continued growth. Proposals can also include plans and initiatives supporting employers, industry and partnerships to meet workforce challenges supporting a recovery ecosystem.

Proposed project activities may include multiple partners from one or more ARC-member states but must be focused within the Appalachian Region. In New York, projects should be focused within the any of the following 14 counties:

Southern Tier West : Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua

: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua Southern Tier Central : Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben

: Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben Southern Tier Eight: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga, Tompkins

Eligible applicants for ARC’s INSPIRE Initiative grants include:

States, counties, cities, or other political subdivisions, including a special purpose unit of a state or local government engaged in economic or infrastructure development activities, or a consortium of political subdivisions

Local development districts (LDD)

Indian tribes or a consortium of Indian tribes

Institutions of higher education or a consortium of institutions of higher education

Public or private non-profit organizations or associations

The Request for Proposals (RFP) can be viewed or downloaded here: Letters of Intent to apply for INSPIRE grants must be submitted by October 16, 2020. Final applications are due November 13, 2020, 5pm (ET). Additional information and resources are available at www.arc.gov/SUD.

A series of three informational workshops for prospective applicants will be broadcasted online beginning October 6, 2020. Registration information will soon be available for the workshops at here: https://www.arc.gov/event/inspire-initiative-application-workshop.

The ARC (www.arc.gov) is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region (https://www.arc.gov/appalachian-counties-served-by-arc/), ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

New York’s 14 county ARC Program is administered within the DOS Division of Local Government Services and is assisted at the local level by the region’s three LDDs. For more information on programs administered by the Department of State’s Division of Local Government Services, go to https://www.dos.ny.gov/lg/ . Follow DOS on Twitter at @NYSDOS or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkDepartmentOfState/

