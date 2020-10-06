DED Announces Public Comment Period for 2020 Rural Workforce Housing Fund Application Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will conduct a public comment period from October 6 to October 22, 2020, to discuss the State of Nebraska’s proposed 2020 Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) application guidelines.

The RWHF was established in 2017 as a source of grants to help rural communities develop quality workforce housing. Following a successful first round of funding — which resulted in 619 new or rehabilitated homes being planned or built across 18 Nebraska communities — the Fund has received a second appropriation totaling approximately $10 million, with applications to be accepted in early 2021.

More details about this forthcoming funding opportunity are found in the 2020 Draft Application Guidelines under discussion; these are now available for public comment at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/workforce-housing-fund/. A copy of the guidelines can also be requested by contacting Sheryl Hiatt, Housing/Field Staff Director, at 402-340-6180 or sheryl.hiatt@nebraska.gov.

Comments on the Draft 2020 Application Guidelines must be submitted by email no later than October 22, 2020, to sheryl.hiatt@nebraska.gov.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials should contact Lori Cole at 402-471-3746 or lori.cole@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico PO Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, lori.cole@nebraska.gov.