Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the close of the market.



Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. ET, on November 5, 2020, to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (877) 556-5248

Outside US callers: (720) 545-0029

Please reference Conference ID: 7187059

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The link will not be active until 1:45 p.m. PT, 4:45 p.m. ET, on November 5, 2020.

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Fluidigm’s Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com. In addition, a telephone replay of the teleconference will be available approximately 90 minutes after the end of the call.

The replay dial-in numbers are:

US domestic callers: (855) 859-2056

Outside US: (404) 537-3406

Please reference Conference ID: 7187059

The telephone replay will be available until November 12.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

