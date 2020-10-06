Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,362 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve begins 2020 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders

October 06, 2020

Federal Reserve begins 2020 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders

For release at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Tuesday that it will begin the 2020 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders. The census is a key part of the Federal Reserve's effort to paint a complete picture of this important sector of the U.S. economy.

"Your participation is important to help us understand the size and structure of lenders like yours that supply credit or lease financing to U.S. households and businesses," said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell in a letter to prospective census participants. "The results will contribute to better-informed policy decisions and form the basis of our statistical releases, which have become all the more critical during the pandemic outbreak."

The assets and liabilities of finance companies have been surveyed by the Federal Reserve at roughly five-year intervals since 1955. The data collected provide a benchmark for the System's monthly report on the outstanding accounts receivable of finance companies (presented in the Federal Reserve's Finance Companies statistical release) and provide a comprehensive update on these companies' sources of funds. This information in turn becomes an important input to the estimates of total consumer credit (presented in the Federal Reserve's Consumer Credit statistical release) and the Financial Accounts of the United States.

The attached letter from Chair Powell was sent to approximately 26,000 companies urging their participation in the census. Individual responses will be kept confidential. In addition to the Chair's letter, more information about the census is available at www.federalreserve.gov/financecocensus.

The 2020 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders is not related to the 2020 Census of Population and Housing.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve begins 2020 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.