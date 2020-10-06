Eleven Apply for Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider 11 applicants when it meets to select nominees for the Court of Criminal Appeals opening in the Middle Section created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas T. Woodall.

The applicants are:

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will interview the applicants in a public hearing at the end of October. The hearing will be livestreamed to: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts/featured. More information will be available in the coming days.