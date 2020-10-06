1 Habit Press Launching the Largest Book Ever Published on Entrepreneurial Habits
Actress Samantha Lockwood, founder of Fleurings vase jewelry is a contributor to the 1 Habit book for Entrepreneurship’ by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley
Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley, Featuring Samantha LockwoodLONDON , UK, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet, including actress and founder of Fleurings vase jewelry Samantha Lockwood.
This 800-page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.
1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:
Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode
Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation
Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback
Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer
Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots
Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ
Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact
Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys
Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer
Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar
Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee
Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”
1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Samantha Lockwood.
Samantha is an Actress and Founder of Fleurings vase jewelry. A line of earrings and necklaces that hold water and keep flowers fresh for hours and hours. https://fleurings.com/
Samantha says she first started wearing flowers in her early twenties thanks to advice from my grandmother, who told her she should “wear a flower to make better tips” while she was waiting tables. Her Grandmas flower wearing advice worked so well that she said, “I created this ‘vase earring’ concept to keep a flower fresh throughout my shift!” Hence the name “Fleur” or flower in French plus Earrings = Fleurings. The line has quickly expanded into necklaces that have become widely popular as the original vase jewelry and the “lei you can wear every day” in Hawaii.
According to Samantha, it took time and determination to develop Fleurings from a “vase earring” concept into a marketable jewelry line and product that worked. She believes the key to success is continually “showing up” for your vision by thinking positively and taking the right steps and actions to bring your life mission and product to the world.
Samantha Lockwood was first exposed to the arts by her father, the veteran actor sci-fi icon Gary Lockwood of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. Her mother is a successful actress and entrepreneur, Denise DuBarry.
About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success
What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO’s who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.
To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you have to change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs’ vital Habits.
1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!
About 1 Habit Press, Inc.
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.
Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.
Our books cover a spectrum of needs from 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office to 1 Habit to Beat Bullying. We have published six books in the last year and have another 25 in the works for release in the next 24 months.
About Steven Samblis
Steve is a six times best selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.
About Forbes Riley
Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales. Her signature fitness product, SpinGym, sold more than 2 million units.
