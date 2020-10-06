Prescribed fires planned along area roads in central Minnesota (Oct. 5, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Residents and motorists may see smoke from prescribed fires of grassland vegetation along central Minnesota roads and state-owned properties through mid-October.

Traffic should not be affected and all roads will remain open. If you drive by a prescribed fire in progress, treat the area as a work zone. There will be workers on the roadside, so concentrate on the road and follow any temporary traffic instructions. There is no need to report fires that are attended by a burn crew or when “Controlled Burn Ahead” signs are placed beside the road.

Prescribed fires are controlled by trained MnDOT crews and conducted during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness. Crews will work along:

The Lake Wobegon Trail beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6 between West Union and Osakis in Douglas and Todd counties.

Highway 55 near Belgrade, Stearns County.

Highway 10 near the St. Cloud Travel Information Center/Rest Area, Sherburne County.

Healthy roadside vegetation is necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality and keep roadways safe. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because many types of plants actually need fire for ideal growth.

For more information on MnDOT’s prescribed fire vegetation management program, visit www.mndot.gov/roadsides/vegetation/fire.html.

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

