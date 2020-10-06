Plan for delays, detour through Deerwood Oct. 12-16 (Oct. 6, 2020)

City of Deerwood to work on water main below the road

BAXTER, Minn. –Those who travel on Highway 6/210 through Deerwood, Crow Wing County, should plan for delays when the road closes and detours from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 through 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Highway 6/210 will close between Maple Road East and Cross Drive. A detour will use Maple Road East and Serpent Road East. The closure is necessary to allow the city of Deerwood to work below Highway 6/210.

Watch for road signs and allow extra time in your schedule as you drive through Deerwood. For your safety and ours, stay out of closed areas. Commercial semi-trailers or extended recreational vehicles advised to seek alternate routes to avoid tight turn movements.

The schedule is based on good weather conditions.

The work is part of a larger 2020 improvement project led by the City of Deerwood that replaces the underground water main, restores the road surface and turf along Forest Road, Swede Alley, Indian Carry, Shady Walk and Shady Walk Circle. Also improve sections of road surface on Serpent Road, Lake Avenue, Cranberry Lane and Linden Street. For more information, visit the city website at www.cityofdeerwood.com, or contact City Project Engineer Chad Katzenberger by email ckatzenberger@sehinc.com or call 218-855-1720.

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

# # #