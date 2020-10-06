Kris Street reopens; watch for crews finishing up work on Hwy 10 in Detroit Lakes (Oct. 6, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –The intersection improvements made at both Kris Street and County Road 54 on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes are nearly complete, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Kris Street has been reopened to traffic, and the new signal configuration at the Highway 10 and Kris Street intersection is now operational. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions on Highway 10 as crews complete final striping.

The 2020 project included several changes on Highway 10 and Randolph Road at the Kris Street and County Road 54 intersections:

New stop signs on Randolph Road and Kris Street (signal removed)

Eastbound traffic on Highway 10 will always have a green light

Motorists will no longer be able to turn left onto eastbound Highway 10 from Randolph Road/Kris Street. Eastbound Randolph Road traffic will be redirected to County Road 54 to access eastbound Highway 10. This will reduce queuing on Randolph Road.

Motorists turning onto Kris Street from Highway 10 will see improvements to wait times.

New traffic signal, pedestrian ramps and crosswalks installed at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 54.

For more information about the overall project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###