Relaxed fishing regulations extended at Spring Lake in Cherokee County

Cherokee - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has extended the relaxed fishing regulations at Spring Lake at Koser Spring Lake Park until Oct. 26.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Spring Lake. Any number of fishing poles or jug fishing is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules. Trot lines will be allowed (name and address must be attached), however lines may not be set across the entire water body.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Spring Lake will be in effect until Oct. 26. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The DNR will restock the lake next spring.