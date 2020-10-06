Jeff Ber Announces the Launch of His Professional Website

In hopes of becoming a resource for anyone dedicated to growth and self-improvement, Jeff Ber is excited to announce the launch of his new website.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Ber is pleased to announce the launch of his new professional website, www.jeff-ber.com . As an advocate for men’s health, a survivor of testicular cancer, and as the VP of Operations at OneBall, a charitable cancer organization, Jeff Ber has learned a lot over the duration of his career. From interviews to articles and blogs, Jeff Ber’s new website provides insight into what resilience looks like.Jeff Ber is a passionate cancer awareness advocate. By sharing his own story of perseverance and cancer survival, Jeff hopes to convince others that even when the odds are stacked against you, it doesn’t mean that the fight is over. Not only is Jeff Ber spreading his message through his dedication to Oneball and by highlighting the journeys of other non-profits, but he also hopes to host motivational speaking engagements where he will draw on his own story of defeating testicular cancer. Additionally, through articles like The Importance of Community Volunteering/Awareness for a Cause, Jeff Ber makes a convincing case for how anyone can lead a rich and fulfilling life.While Jeff Ber continues to advocate for men’s health education and outreach, he is also providing entrepreneurs with advice regarding problem solving strategies, idea and concept development, and market and competitor analysis. Helping launch successful start-ups and small businesses, Jeff Ber has a wealth of experience that he is now sharing on his website, including How to Grow Your Business From The Ground Up, which takes you through every step you need to complete when building a company from scratch.Lastly, Jeff Ber’s new website offers insightful interviews that outline exactly how he got to where he is today. When asked in an IdeaMensch interview what something he believes to be true but nobody else agrees with him on, he explained: “Being vulnerable makes you stronger. People often think that putting up a persona of strength makes you strong, but the opposite is true. Being comfortable, confident, and brave enough to be vulnerable with others not only builds better connections but showcases a real inner strength.”About Jeff BerJeff Ber has more than a decade worth of experience in business management and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University. In 2015, Jeff Ber was named “Young Gun of the Year” from a leading publication that celebrates both innovation and growth.Despite his long list of professional achievements, Jeff Ber takes pride in his ability to inspire others and is hoping to further educate others through his new website.