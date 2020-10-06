Professional Community Management Hires Jolene Horn as Director of Community Management

/EIN News/ -- Foothill Ranch, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently hired Jolene Horn as the new director of community management.

Since entering the community management industry in 2005, Ms. Horn has steadily expanded her industry expertise and knowledge in roles as a community manager, customer service manager, director of community management, and vice president of management services for several California management companies. Ms. Horn is a skilled leader with experience managing community associations, handling both day to day and long-term strategic planning of association operations ranging from board meetings to vendor and board member communications, and leading entire property management teams. In her new role as director of community management at PCM, she will oversee a team of community managers to ensure the branch provides both community managers and clients with responsive service, exceptional leadership support and ongoing education.

“Jolene’s vast industry expertise and leadership experience make her an excellent addition to the Professional Community Management Team, especially as we continue to focus on branch growth and expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Damon Jawitz, CMCA®, PCM president. “Bringing Jolene aboard is an example of PCM’s commitment to providing excellent service, value, and partnerships to the communities we serve. Her work will ensure that our valued clients and management team will have the support and resources needed for effective community management.”

Ms. Horn holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com