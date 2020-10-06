Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vigilant Motorist and Trooper Recover and Pay Tribute to Flag Left Beside Freeway

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, as Candi Gregoire drove along the eastbound Loop 101, she noticed an American flag lying on the side of the road. While she couldn’t safely stop beside the busy highway to pick it up herself, Candi decided to take the next exit and call the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) non-emergency line to report what she saw.

Upon receiving the call from Candi, Trooper Joshua Hawksworth set out to retrieve the flag as soon as possible. “We can’t leave Glory on the ground,” he told her.

Sure enough, Trooper Hawksworth soon located the flag and brought it back to AZDPS for safekeeping.

A few weeks later, with the help of the AZDPS Honor Guard, the same flag was raised at the Department headquarters in Phoenix. After flying proudly for a short while, the flag was lowered and carefully folded. It was then presented to Candi to show appreciation for her role in helping recover and honor it appropriately.

“It was kind of a moment of silence watching it up there, and it was just nice to see it... blowing in the breeze,” Candi said. “It’s nice to have it shown the respect it deserves.”

