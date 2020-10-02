2020-10-02 09:02:21.083 Springfield Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2020-10-02 09:02:21.083

James Adams’ luck took a turn for the better after he won $50,000 in the Sept. 16 Powerball drawing by matching four white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

Adams had hurt his back and had been off work for a week when he purchased the winning ticket at Rapid Roberts, 1840 S Campbell Ave., in Springfield.

“I just had a couple Quick Picks,” Adams said, recalling the moment he realized he had won. “I just went into a gas station and said, ‘Can you check this?’ The young lady was like, ‘Wait a minute. It says Claim at the Lottery! and a dude came up behind her and said ‘Hey, man. You just won $50,000!’”

“It was exciting! I was excited! I’m still excited!” Adams laughed.

The winning numbers, which Adams notes he didn’t even know until he won, were 10 17, 31, 51, and 53, with a Powerball number of 1.

As for what he plans to do with the money, Adams said he’ll likely pay off some bills and then give some to charity and to his family.

“I like to give, so I’ll be doing more of that!”

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $20 million, with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $43 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Greene County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $45 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.