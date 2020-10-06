In October, Every Day is Manufacturing Day at DENSO with Virtual Panels Highlighting Industry Careers and Technology

/EIN News/ -- – Mobility supplier sparks discussions on key topics like job opportunities and training, safety and sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and robotics and innovative tech –

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will celebrate Manufacturing Day throughout October by hosting a variety of discussions aimed at exciting students nationwide about the benefits of pursuing careers within the manufacturing industry. With more than 70 years of manufacturing expertise, DENSO will hold virtual panels on some of the most important topics in the industry: robotics and advanced technology, expanding opportunities for women, safety and sustainability, new mobility, unique career pathways, skilled trades and more.

The National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute created Manufacturing Day to help shine a light on modern manufacturing careers, share the important work done in the field and dispel the common stigmas often attached to the industry. This effort is especially important as the industry looks to fill more than 4.6 million high-tech, high-pay positions within the next decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of modern manufacturing, as manufacturers worldwide leapt into action this year to produce the supplies critical to fighting the virus’ spread and protecting public health. DENSO supported such activity by manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers, including face shields and respirator components, and face coverings for DENSO employees.

“Manufacturing does so much for so many, giving people opportunities to positively impact global organizations and society, work with leading technologies, innovate new mobility solutions and grow their careers,” said Melissa Smith, community affairs lead at DENSO. “Manufacturing Day reminds us to celebrate the importance of this industry and those who make it possible, as well as encourage and educate the next generation who will make it stronger in the future.”

In celebration of Manufacturing Day, DENSO will host 14 manufacturing-related panel discussions throughout the month of October, with the potential for more, on topics such as:

The Real Story of Manufacturing : Manufacturing is often shown as dirty, dangerous and boring; the reality is something entirely different. Panelists will share the real story and why they find manufacturing exciting.

Manufacturing is often shown as dirty, dangerous and boring; the reality is something entirely different. Panelists will share the real story and why they find manufacturing exciting. Robotics : DENSO is a leading manufacturer and user of robots. Panelists will discuss the role robots play within DENSO and beyond.

DENSO is a leading manufacturer and user of robots. Panelists will discuss the role robots play within DENSO and beyond. Women in Manufacturing : Female panelists will share their experiences in manufacturing, a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Female panelists will share their experiences in manufacturing, a traditionally male-dominated industry. Skilled Trades : Skilled trades play a critical role in manufacturing. In this panel, individuals in skilled trades roles will explore the career opportunities and experiences available.

Skilled trades play a critical role in manufacturing. In this panel, individuals in skilled trades roles will explore the career opportunities and experiences available. Industrial Engineering : In this panel, hear more about the many tasks that fall within the role of industrial engineering and what makes it so exciting.

In this panel, hear more about the many tasks that fall within the role of industrial engineering and what makes it so exciting. Professionalism in the Real World /Soft Skills : Learn how soft skills like communication, self-motivation, teamwork and leadership abilities help individuals interact effectively with one another and establish a professional presence.

: Learn how soft skills like communication, self-motivation, teamwork and leadership abilities help individuals interact effectively with one another and establish a professional presence. Safety, Health and Environment : Hear from individuals who work in roles aimed at keeping people, communities and environments protected.

: Hear from individuals who work in roles aimed at keeping people, communities and environments protected. Back to Manufacturing : Individuals who left manufacturing and later returned will share what they learned from their experience and why they returned.

: Individuals who left manufacturing and later returned will share what they learned from their experience and why they returned. Unusual Career Pathways : Careers are no longer a straight path. Hear from individuals who have taken some unusual routes to get to their current roles.

: Careers are no longer a straight path. Hear from individuals who have taken some unusual routes to get to their current roles. New to Manufacturing – Recent Graduates : Individuals with less than three years of experience in manufacturing will share what attracted them to the manufacturing industry and what they want others to know.

: Individuals with less than three years of experience in manufacturing will share what attracted them to the manufacturing industry and what they want others to know. Continuing Education/Training: Learn from people who utilized DENSO’s apprenticeship, tuition reimbursement, and/or our leadership training programs.



To learn more about the panel discussions and register, go here. Max attendance for each panel is 1,000 registrants, but DENSO will make each panel publicly available after their completion on its YouTube channel.

Interested in working for a cutting-edge mobility supplier, where you can quickly grow your production or skilled trades career? DENSO is hiring. Visit DENSOcareers.com and apply for opportunities that interest you.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

