Business Insider Africa is co-hosting the BI Global Trends Festival 2020 from 19th – 23rd October

Business Insider Africa will be co-hosting the first-ever online BI Global Trends Festival, bringing together business leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States - for a truly global perspective.

African visitors will benefit from highly discounted participation rates to experience speakers such as Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix; Sebastian Thrun, the founder of Google X and Udacity; Iyin Aboyeji, the co-founder of Andela, Flutterwave and Future Africa; and Adena T. Friedman, the President and CEO of NASDAQ, Inc.

The Business Insider Global Trends Festival conference will take place online from 19th to 23rd of October 2020, and its main theme will be the impact of Covid-19 along five main themes: Welcome to the Future, Shifting Societies, Sustainability, Technology and Organization.

The ongoing pandemic has already transformed our lives, but its overall impact on the ways we conduct business is yet to be fully appreciated. How strongly will the crisis hit the economy on a longer-term basis? How should we adapt to the forthcoming changes? How can one find their own way to success in changing times?

The conference will feature speakers from academia, such as Nouriel Roubini, Professor of Economics at Stern School of Business; to business, such as Michael Miebach, President and CEO-Elect of Mastercard. In one Africa-focused fireside chat, Leonard Stiegeler, founder of Pulse, the licensee publisher of Business Insider Africa, will interview Iyin Aboyeji, the serial founder and entrepreneur behind African success stories Andela, Flutterwave and Future Africa.

People need guidance, insights and inspirations, now more than ever. Business Insider Global Trends Festival promises to deliver a transformative experience. All international top speakers can be found here (https://bit.ly/3iIpazK).

During the conference, access will be provided to virtual meeting rooms where both the global and local topics will be discussed. This will be a unique opportunity to discuss your experiences with the partners from key regions of the world: the United States, Europe, Africa or Asia.

Additionally, attendees will benefit by having access to all recorded speeches after the conference - as well as receiving premium subscriptions to the Business Insider Global Edition. This will benefit them in having access to cutting-edge international business content long after the event itself.

To enable a broad participation, Business Insider Africa has organized special pricing that allows conference attendees in Africa get 90% discount on ticket prices. Please see all information below.

Ticketing & Benefit Description:

Tickets are now available at the Business Insider Global Trends Festival (https://TrendsFestival.com/) website.

Basic live - Initial price: $125

Buy now at 90% off with code: (AFRICA)

USD: 12.5

NGN: 5,625.00

KES: 1355.45

GHS: 72.26

ZAR: 207.27

And get:

3 months of Business Insider + US Edition subscription (worth USD $38.85)

Access to all live-streamed content, talks and presentations on all stages during the conference

Access to and ability to download exclusive partners' content

Ability to make own agenda

Access to the virtual exhibition floor

E-mail and chat support

Quizzes and games with prizes

Plus - Initial price: $185

Buy now at 90% off with code: (AFRICA)

USD: 18.5

NGN: 8,325.00

KES: 2006.88

GHS: 106.95

ZAR: 306.68

And get:

6 months of Business Insider + US Edition subscription (worth USD $77.70)

Ability to network with attendees (except VIPs) for 12 months after the conference

Access to exclusive on-demand content (video interviews, reports, backstage footage, etc.) during the conference and for 12 months after the conference

Access to all live-streamed content for 12 months after the conference

Access to workshops and Q&A sessions with speakers between regional stages (backstage)

Access to all live-streamed content, talks and presentations on all stages during the conference

Access to and ability to download exclusive partners' content

Ability to make own agenda

Access to the virtual exhibition floor

E-mail and chat support

Quizzes and games with prizes

VIP - Initial price - $510

Buy 10+ more tickets at 92% off with code: (AFRICA)

USD: 40.8

NGN: 18,360.00

KES: 4425.58

GHS: 236.62

ZAR: 306.68

And get:

12 months of Business Insider + US Edition subscription (worth $99)

Access to VIP Lounge / VIP networking

Ability to network with attendees (except VIPs) for 12 months after the conference

Access to exclusive on-demand content (video interviews, reports, backstage footage, etc.) during the conference and for 12 months after the conference

Access to all live-streamed content for 12 months after the conference

Access to workshops and Q&A sessions with speakers between regional stages (backstage)

Access to all live-streamed content, talks and presentations on all stages during the conference

Access to and ability to download exclusive partners' content

Ability to make own agenda

Access to the virtual exhibition floor

E-mail and chat support

Quizzes and games with prizes

About Business Insider Africa: Business Insider Africa (https://Africa.BusinessInsider.com/) is the leading pan-African innovative business news provider.

Mission: Business Insider Africa is targeting aspirational business leaders and is featuring the latest innovation, technology and business news from Africa alongside features on lifestyle, markets and more verticals. It runs all the global Business Insider content alongside Africa-focused interviews, data and more.