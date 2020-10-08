1 Habit Press is Publishing the Largest Book on Entrepreneurial Habits, Featuring 300 Habits from 150 Contributors

Yoga and Nutrition Expert, Susan Levin, announces her contribution inside this book co-authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga and Nutrition expert, Susan Levin, announces her contribution to 1 Habit Press, Inc. on the October 16, 2020 book release; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.

This 800 page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets.

1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:

Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation

Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback

Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer

Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots

Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary

Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ

Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion

Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author

Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist

Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact

Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys

Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer

Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar

Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee

Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode

Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated... “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”

1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Susan Levin.

Susan Levin is the founder of Personal Priorities Yoga and Wellness and has been in the health community for over 30 years. As a Certified Yoga Instructor with a degree in Nutrition, Susan’s passion is helping people master their health naturally by strengthening the body’s ability to heal through the power of yoga and being mindful of food choices.

Understanding the many challenges of LIFE and the concept of NO TIME for self-care, Susan designed an online program that only takes 11 minutes per day to become a stronger and healthier version. If you complain of lower back pain, body aches, digestive issues, muscle cramps or are just overwhelmed and stressed, then you will love these simple solutions to increase energy, flexibility, mobility and balance. Learn to listen and understand YOUR body’s needs in order to strengthen and efficiently perform at its optimal level. You only have ONE body, ONE life, make it the happiest and healthiest version.

Susan Levin can be reached for interviews or comments at 516-317-8484

susan@mypersonalpriorities.com

https://www.mypersonalpriorities.com

Personal Priorities Yoga and Wellness

About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success

What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO’s who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.

To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you have to change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs’ vital Habits.

1 HabitTM for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!



For more details: www.1Habit.com

About 1 Habit Press, Inc.

1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential. Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.



About Steven Samblis

Steve is a six times best selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.



About Forbes Riley

Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales and her signature fitness product, SpinGym that sold more than 2 million units.

As a health and fitness expert, Forbes was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame. She is the Co-Author of the 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. Forbes cherishes her successes, but most important to her is her family and helping others live up to their true potential.