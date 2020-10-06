Fineline CEO, Richard Miller, to be Honored with Marian University’s Innovator and Mentor of the Year Award

Richard Miller, CEO

CEO of Diverse Owned Business chosen for prestigious Innovation Award

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Argentina, Richard Miller immigrated to New York with his family as a teenager. As a brilliant young sales professional, he learned as much as he could at Nabisco Brands, then launched Fineline Printing Group with a small SBA loan and strong business aptitude in 1981.

Passionate about his Argentinean heritage, Richard certified Fineline as a minority-owned business, both locally and nationally. A founder and board member of the Indianapolis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Richard was later chosen for the Indiana Chamber Board of Directors. Richard is also a long-standing member of the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council (MSDC) and actively serves on their Board of Directors.

For nearly 40 years, Richard has steadfastly groomed Fineline into one of the Midwest's leading graphics and technology solutions providers. The company employs more than 60 people and occupies over 70,000 square feet of space. Richard’s son Ric Miller, now President of Fineline, has been working along side him for the past 30 years and will continue to grow Fineline to meet the needs of its customers. Ric says, “As a mentor and father, my dad has shared his knowledge of sales, business and printing with me for the past 30 years. He is deserving of this award and I thank Marian for honoring him.”

About the John A. Purdie Innovator and Mentor of the Year Award

The John A. Purdie Innovator and Mentor of the Year Award is named for Marian University Trustee John A. Purdie, a CPA and graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Herman C. Krannert School of Business at Purdue University. Purdie served as president of Regency Windsor Capital, Inc., a family-owned real estate investment holding company in Florida.

For more information about this event, visit: https://www.marian.edu/about-marian/give-to-marian/gala

About Fineline Printing Group

Fineline Printing Group is a solutions-driven, customer-focused printer. A minority-owned business and one of the largest Midwest providers of commercial print, Fineline specializes in managing the entire enterprise print and fulfillment process on behalf of clients. Fineline has a 100% secure facility and is the creator of Finelink – a print marketing and ecommerce platform. To learn more about Fineline Printing Group, please visit: https://www.finelineprintinggroup.com/