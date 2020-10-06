Board of Judicial Conduct Issues Public Reprimand of 13th Judicial District Judge

The Board of Judicial Conduct has issued a Public Reprimand for 13th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young. Read the Board's Public Repimand here. The 13th Judicial District covers Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, and White Counties.
