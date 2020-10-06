Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach to Host Drive-Thru “Mommies on the Move” Baby Shower and Lunch
12th annual event to support expectant moms in need in Wayne and Washtenaw counties
To ensure the safety and well-being of the registered participants, we will be masking up, wearing gloves and distributing much-needed baby items to mothers in need”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over a decade, Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach (DAPCO) has provided expectant mothers in need in the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas with essential items to care for their babies. And this year is no exception. The organization – with the help of dedicated volunteers and community partners – will host its 12th Annual Community Baby Shower and Lunch.
— Towana Parker
This year’s theme is “Mommies on the Move” as DAPCO is distributing items drive-thru style.
“To ensure the safety and well-being of the registered participants, we will be masking up, wearing gloves and distributing much-needed baby items to mothers in need by a drive-thru system,” said Towana Parker, DAPCO founder and director.
“Now more than ever, we are dedicated to making sure expectant mothers and families in our communities have what they need to welcome and care for their babies. Because of caring and supportive corporate sponsors, we are also able to provide essential baby items through our baby pantries and because of COVID-19, we are able to make emergency deliveries. We are grateful for support from our partners and sponsors to make it happen.”
The distribution events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 24th in Wayne County and October 31st in Washtenaw County.
Moms to be who are first-time, teen, low-income and homeless are encouraged to participate. Advanced registration is required. The deadline to apply is October 15th.
To be eligible, participants must provide one of the following:
* Proof of MDHHS benefits
* Caseworker letter stating hardship
* Verification of job loss
* Copy of cash assistance verification
Call 877-832-1277 EXT. 103 or email dapco1@sbcglobal.net to request a registration form. For more information about DAPCO, visit www.dapco.org.
Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach (DAPCO) is a charitable, educational and mission-minded community development organization dedicated to assisting individuals to become stabilized, well rounded and anchored members of society.
Rasheda Williams
+1 248-629-0334
email us here
Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach