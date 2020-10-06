COUPLES OF WIFE CARRYING RELEASE - Film features two couples competing at the North American Wife Carrying Championships
"Couples of Wife Carrying" hosting free digital screenings live via Facebook on 10/8/2020, premiering at the Gem Theatre in Bethel, ME, 10/9 & 10/10, 2020.BETHEL, MAINE, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA – The filmmakers of “Couples of Wife Carrying,” the new independent motion picture about the sensationalist sport of Wife Carrying will be hosting an all-day free digital (9 am – 9 pm PST) screenings for global Wife Carrying fans (through the Scener platform), broadcasting live via Facebook at this year’s 2020 North American Wife Carrying Championship on Thursday, October 8, 2020, and will have their theatrical premieres at the Gem Theatre in Bethel, ME, on Friday, October 9th and Saturday, October 10th, 2020. The satirical-comedy stars Miska Kajanus (Veep, Modern Family), Brad Kula (The Bold and the Beautiful), KendallChappell (Married with Secrets, The Sleep), Johanna Anttila (And the Dream of Matter, Loss of Grace), and newcomer to the screen and former Events Director of the Sunday River Resort, Caroline Ochtera.
As part of a coordinated effort with the Finlandia Foundation National and the LA Finnish Center – Couples of Wife Carrying will be hosting all-day free screenings (9 am – 9 pm PST) on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 of the film on the Scener movie-share platform. As part of these screenings, Cast & Crew will be taking questions live using Scener’s video chat and interactive features. The World Wife Carrying Championships will also promote these free digital screenings. Screening link: https://www.scener.com/couples.wifecarrying “There are over 600,000 Finnish-Americans living here in the United States, and we really hope to showcase that spirit, the Finnish spirit, through this free offering of the film,” says Evan James Bochetto, the film’s director.
“America vs. Finland. Who will win, who will lose? Tune in to find out.”
One screening will be in the morning, for Wife Carrying fans in Europe and on other continents, while a second screening will be in the evening for fans in the United States. In past weeks, Couples of Wife Carrying has garnered the support of the World Wife Carrying Championship in Finland, and is currently in talks for foreign distribution.
In addition to the digital screenings, Bochetto and producing partner, Dan Pastewka, will be attending this year’s North American Wife Carrying Championship on Friday, October 9th, 2020, where they will continue their broadcast / Facebook live series about the film and the sport. “This is the first ever Facebook Live global streaming of the North American Wife Carrying Championship,” shares Pastewka, a producer of the film. “We’re going to be talking about the film, the sport, and even chatting with
contestants in this year’s tournament.”
“In so many countries, the tournaments have been shut down due to COVID-19,” adds Bochetto. “This is an
opportunity for the global fan base to watch their favorite sport and to take part in the action.”
Following the Championship, Bochetto & Pastewka will be presenting Couples of Wife Carrying for two nights at the Gem Theatre in Bethel, ME on Friday October 9th and Saturday October 10th. The two-night, outdoor events are already the talk of the town as the movie was filmed entirely in Bethel and at Sunday River.
“This is a feel-good film,” says Pastewka. “It’s a film for couples who enjoy bonding together with the message of teamwork and beer. We aimed to capture the true spirit of the sport, and when you watch the film… boy-oh-boy, do you feel the excitement of the race.”
The sport of Wife Carrying started in Finland as women challenged men to demonstrate their strength by carrying them away from their protective fathers. Over the years, this courtship ritual transitioned into a sport. Filmmakers Bochetto & Pastewka decided early on to cast Finnish actors in the lead roles to stay true to the origins of the sport.
Scener – Screening Link:
https://www.scener.com/couples.wifecarrying
Link to Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lw9ijfP6_nM&t=3s
Link to Photos
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/23z63d7g47ikv8o/AAAfYe-ll-JUkt5TMAoLWJrua?dl=0
Barbara Wichmann
ARTEMIA COMMUNICATIONS
+1 415-351-2227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter