WTOP announces third season of Not for Lazy Moms podcast featuring The Real Housewives of Potomac host Monique Samuels
WASHINGTON, D.C., US, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTOP is excited to launch season three of the Not for Lazy Moms podcast with host Monique Samuels, one of the stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac show.
The Not for Lazy Moms podcast is for parents who want it all and do it all, and who are striving to be the best versions of themselves when it comes to parenting, relationships, career development and self care.
Samuels is joined on the show by her husband, Chris Samuels, former offensive tackle for the Washington Football Team, and Aly Jacobs, co-founder of k + a Brand Consulting and a former DC radio personality. Monique, her co-hosts and their weekly special guests tell it like it is no matter the topic.
“This season we are focused on changing our mindset when it comes to parenting, relationships and business,” said Monique Samuels. “With each episode we are pushing ourselves to see the positives in any situation so that we can be fully present in the moment which will make well-rounded individuals.”
In season three of the podcast, Not for Lazy Moms takes on topics ranging from business ownership, to self-care, parenting during a pandemic, balancing your career and everything in between!
“What I love about Monique is she is not afraid to speak about what’s on her mind. The show covers topics that real people can relate to and that is so refreshing,” said Julia Ziegler, Director of News & Programming for WTOP. “We are excited to have Not for Lazy Moms as part of the WTOP podcast community.”
Season three of the Not For Lazy Moms podcast launches today! The first three episodes feature the following topics:
• Available Now! Ep. 1 – Kids Are People - Respecting your child’s voice and creating an environment that teaches them to be independent thinkers and boost self-confidence.
• Available Oct. 13! Ep. 2 – Busy Being Unproductive - Learning how to overcome procrastination and being unproductive in our marriages, family and business endeavors. Create routines that allow us to be present with our family and avoid feeling like the days are passing and accomplishments are minimal.
• Available Oct. 20! Ep. 3 – Potty Training Mommy & Daddy - How to introduce potty training at an early age along with tips and tricks for potty training walkers.
Subscribe for your weekly dose of the Not For Lazy Moms podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn. You can also find the podcast on PodcastOne and WTOP.com.
About Monique Samuels:
Monique Samuels, a star on Bravo’s hit reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac, is an entrepreneur, speaker, media personality, writer, and philanthropist. Most importantly, Monique is also a loving wife and mom of three. She is known for her ability to balance her personal and professional lives and “do it all.” Among her many accomplishments, Monique is the founder of Mila Eve Essentials, an essential products company featuring 100% pure, therapeutic essential oils and other self-care products and CEO of Not For Lazy Moms, a multi-platform media company that provides a destination and online community for resourceful women who want it all and do it all. Not For Lazy Moms began as a blog and has grown into a powerful community where parents can find inspiration for maintaining themselves as well as lifestyle tips and natural alternatives for their families. The website inspired a Not For Lazy Moms podcast, which debuted in August of 2018. The Not For Lazy Moms community is where people share stories about overcoming obstacles in life, open up about challenges, and share ideas and advice on parenthood, relationships, healthy living, happiness, and so much more. You can tune into her podcasts on all major platforms and join the Not For Lazy Moms community at www.NotForLazyMoms.com. Check out Monique’s 100% pure, therapeutic essential oils and other self-care products at www.MilaEveEssentials.com.
About WTOP:
WTOP serves the Washington D.C. metro area 24/7 with top news, traffic and weather. WTOP can be heard on 103.5 FM, 107.7 FM and 103.9 FM. WTOP’s live stream and news content are also available on any device at WTOP.com, the WTOP app and on smart speakers like Alexa and Google Home. WTOP and its sister news operation, Federal News Network, are owned by Hubbard Radio, LLC. WTOP produces over a dozen podcasts including 22 Hours: An American Nightmare (winner of a regional Edward R. Murrow Award), Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America and Target USA.
Jack Ketsoyan
The Not for Lazy Moms podcast is for parents who want it all and do it all, and who are striving to be the best versions of themselves when it comes to parenting, relationships, career development and self care.
Samuels is joined on the show by her husband, Chris Samuels, former offensive tackle for the Washington Football Team, and Aly Jacobs, co-founder of k + a Brand Consulting and a former DC radio personality. Monique, her co-hosts and their weekly special guests tell it like it is no matter the topic.
“This season we are focused on changing our mindset when it comes to parenting, relationships and business,” said Monique Samuels. “With each episode we are pushing ourselves to see the positives in any situation so that we can be fully present in the moment which will make well-rounded individuals.”
In season three of the podcast, Not for Lazy Moms takes on topics ranging from business ownership, to self-care, parenting during a pandemic, balancing your career and everything in between!
“What I love about Monique is she is not afraid to speak about what’s on her mind. The show covers topics that real people can relate to and that is so refreshing,” said Julia Ziegler, Director of News & Programming for WTOP. “We are excited to have Not for Lazy Moms as part of the WTOP podcast community.”
Season three of the Not For Lazy Moms podcast launches today! The first three episodes feature the following topics:
• Available Now! Ep. 1 – Kids Are People - Respecting your child’s voice and creating an environment that teaches them to be independent thinkers and boost self-confidence.
• Available Oct. 13! Ep. 2 – Busy Being Unproductive - Learning how to overcome procrastination and being unproductive in our marriages, family and business endeavors. Create routines that allow us to be present with our family and avoid feeling like the days are passing and accomplishments are minimal.
• Available Oct. 20! Ep. 3 – Potty Training Mommy & Daddy - How to introduce potty training at an early age along with tips and tricks for potty training walkers.
Subscribe for your weekly dose of the Not For Lazy Moms podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn. You can also find the podcast on PodcastOne and WTOP.com.
About Monique Samuels:
Monique Samuels, a star on Bravo’s hit reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac, is an entrepreneur, speaker, media personality, writer, and philanthropist. Most importantly, Monique is also a loving wife and mom of three. She is known for her ability to balance her personal and professional lives and “do it all.” Among her many accomplishments, Monique is the founder of Mila Eve Essentials, an essential products company featuring 100% pure, therapeutic essential oils and other self-care products and CEO of Not For Lazy Moms, a multi-platform media company that provides a destination and online community for resourceful women who want it all and do it all. Not For Lazy Moms began as a blog and has grown into a powerful community where parents can find inspiration for maintaining themselves as well as lifestyle tips and natural alternatives for their families. The website inspired a Not For Lazy Moms podcast, which debuted in August of 2018. The Not For Lazy Moms community is where people share stories about overcoming obstacles in life, open up about challenges, and share ideas and advice on parenthood, relationships, healthy living, happiness, and so much more. You can tune into her podcasts on all major platforms and join the Not For Lazy Moms community at www.NotForLazyMoms.com. Check out Monique’s 100% pure, therapeutic essential oils and other self-care products at www.MilaEveEssentials.com.
About WTOP:
WTOP serves the Washington D.C. metro area 24/7 with top news, traffic and weather. WTOP can be heard on 103.5 FM, 107.7 FM and 103.9 FM. WTOP’s live stream and news content are also available on any device at WTOP.com, the WTOP app and on smart speakers like Alexa and Google Home. WTOP and its sister news operation, Federal News Network, are owned by Hubbard Radio, LLC. WTOP produces over a dozen podcasts including 22 Hours: An American Nightmare (winner of a regional Edward R. Murrow Award), Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America and Target USA.
Jack Ketsoyan
EMC Bowery
+1 323-654-0001
email us here