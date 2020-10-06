Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,241 in the last 365 days.

Global Organic Skin Care Market worth US$ 9.69 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 11.41%: Global Market Estimates

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Organic Skin Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period, to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2026. The growing awareness of organic products along with positive results of using organic products are propelling the market growth.

Browse 189 Market Data Tables and 128 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Organic Skin Care Market - Forecast to 2026

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-organic-skin-care-market-2308

By Type (Facial Care [Cleansers, Moisturizers, Exfoliators/Facial Scrubs, Oils/Serums, Face Masks and Packs, Others], Body care [Body Lotions, Body Wash, Others], Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Conveniences Stores, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World); and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

  • The organic products are generally the products derived from living organisms without any chemical compounds, fertilizers, or pesticides.
  • Organic cosmetic products are developed from plant ingredients and naturally occurring ingredients
  • The facial care segment anticipated holding the largest market share in terms of volume over the projected period
  • The Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period and North America as the largest revenue generator over the coming years
  • Major players in the Organic Skin Care market include Kao Corporation, Private Label, and The Body Shop International PLC, L'Oreal, Procter and Gamble, Colorado Quality Products Inc, Royal Labs Natural Cosmetics Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Starflower Essentials, and Gordon Labs Inc among others.

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-organic-skin-care-market-2308

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

  • Facial Care
    • Cleansers
    • Moisturizers
    • Exfoliators/Facial Scrubs
    • Oils/Serums
    • Face Masks and Packs
    • Others
  • Body care
    • Body Lotions
    • Body Wash
    • Others
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Conveniences Stores
  • Specialist Stores
  • Online Retail Stores
  • Other Distribution Channels

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Organic Skin Care Market worth US$ 9.69 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 11.41%: Global Market Estimates

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.