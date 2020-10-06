Global Organic Skin Care Market worth US$ 9.69 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 11.41%: Global Market Estimates
/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Organic Skin Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period, to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2026. The growing awareness of organic products along with positive results of using organic products are propelling the market growth.
Browse 189 Market Data Tables and 128 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Organic Skin Care Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-organic-skin-care-market-2308
By Type (Facial Care [Cleansers, Moisturizers, Exfoliators/Facial Scrubs, Oils/Serums, Face Masks and Packs, Others], Body care [Body Lotions, Body Wash, Others], Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Conveniences Stores, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World); and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
- The organic products are generally the products derived from living organisms without any chemical compounds, fertilizers, or pesticides.
- Organic cosmetic products are developed from plant ingredients and naturally occurring ingredients
- The facial care segment anticipated holding the largest market share in terms of volume over the projected period
- The Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period and North America as the largest revenue generator over the coming years
- Major players in the Organic Skin Care market include Kao Corporation, Private Label, and The Body Shop International PLC, L'Oreal, Procter and Gamble, Colorado Quality Products Inc, Royal Labs Natural Cosmetics Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Starflower Essentials, and Gordon Labs Inc among others.
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-organic-skin-care-market-2308
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
- Facial Care
- Cleansers
- Moisturizers
- Exfoliators/Facial Scrubs
- Oils/Serums
- Face Masks and Packs
- Others
- Body care
- Body Lotions
- Body Wash
- Others
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Conveniences Stores
- Specialist Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Other Distribution Channels
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php