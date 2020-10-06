Global Sports Medicine Market Is Expected to Reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Sports Medicine Market by Type (Body Monitoring & Evaluation, Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery, Accessories), Application (Ankle & Foot, Elbow & Wrist, Shoulders, Back & Spine, Knees, Hips, Others), End-User (Physiotherapy Centers & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global sports medicine market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2019 to USD 7.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sports medicine comes under a branch of healthcare that includes enhancing an athlete's on-field performance. Sports medicine also helps people to recover from injuries as well as preventing future injuries. Market growth in the global sports medicine industry is driven by key factors such as the growing incidences of sports injuries, the influx of new treatment modalities, advancements in the field of regenerative medicine, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and a rising participation rate in sports & fitness-related activities like jogging and exercise.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the sports medicine market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Some factors that impede market growth are the high cost of devices like implants and the lack of skilled professionals.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418928/request-sample﻿

Key players operating in the global sports medicine market include Arthrex, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DJO Global, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Breg Inc., Mueller Sports, IncMedtronic, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, Bauerfeind AG, MedShape, Biotek, and RôG Sports Medicine, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global sports medicine market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Arthrex, Inc and Stryker Corporation are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of sports medicine in the global market.

DePuy Synthes entered in a partnership with SERF France (Société d’Etude, de Recherche et de Fabrication) in August 2018. This was done to strengthen DePuy Synthes’ hip portfolio.

Body reconstruction & repair dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.7% in the year 2019

Based on type, the market has been segmented into body monitoring & evaluation, body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, and accessories. Body reconstruction & repair dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.7% in the year 2019. The body reconstruction & repair segment comprises of devices such as soft tissue repair equipment, bone reconstruction devices, and surgical equipment. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fracture & ligament repair devices and the growing adoption of arthroscopy devices.

Knee dominated the market and was valued at USD 0.94 billion in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global market has been divided into ankle & foot, elbow & wrist, shoulders, back & spine, knees, hips, and others. Knee segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 0.94 billion in the year 2019. The large share of this segment was attributed to key factors like the increasing number of knee injuries in athletes and the availability of a broad range of treatments. Various advanced treatments exist for knee repairs such as soft tissue massage, dry needling, platelet-rich plasma therapy, arthroscopic surgeries, and osteopathic manipulation. According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knee injury accounts for approximately 41% of all sports injuries.

Hospitals dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.5% in the year 2019

The end-user segment comprises of physiotherapy centers & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals. Hospitals segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.5% in the year 2019. The large share of this segment was mainly attributed to the fact that complex diagnostic & therapeutic procedures can only be carried out in hospitals.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/sports-medicine-market-by-type-body-monitoring-418928.html﻿

Regional Segment Analysis of the Sports Medicine Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global sports medicine market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 38.4% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment was attributed to key factors such as the increasing popularity of sports & physical activity, growing awareness regarding sports injury treatment, increasing investments in sports medicine, presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of modern & sophisticated medical devices to treat orthopedic injuries. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like a growing sports industry, increasing participation in sports, increasing adoption of sports medicine, and expanding medical tourism. Sporting events such as the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea have raised interest in sports in Asia-Pacific.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418928

About the report:

The global sports medicine market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418928&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/non-invasive-brain-trauma-monitoring-devices-market-by-product-418783.html

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/peripherally-inserted-central-catheters-market-by-product-type-418784.html

Super Resolution Microscopes Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/super-resolution-microscopes-market-by-technology-stimulated-emission-418785.html

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/uterine-fibroid-treatment-device-market-by-technology-ablation-418786.html