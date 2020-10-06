CFSC-OPEC to provide up to 80 youth with paid internships through Canadian public libraries, Pinnguaq Association, Kids Code Jeunesse and Yukon Learn Society

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is pleased to provide up to 80 additional youth interns with practical work experience in libraries across Canada and communities across Nunavut and Yukon Territory. With funding from the Government of Canada, CFSC-OPEC is supporting the hiring of interns by Pinnguaq Association, Kids Code Jeunesse, Yukon Learn Society, and seven public libraries in major urban centres.



“We are grateful to these organizations for providing young people opportunities to gain experience and deliver digital support to their communities”, said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director of CFSC-OPEC, a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 to support the impacts of the Government of Canada’s digital inclusion and economic development programs.

“The past months have further demonstrated the importance of technology, connectivity and digital skills. The crisis has also had a significant impact on youth employment. We are confident this project will benefit not only the youth interns but thousands of Canadians at risk of digital exclusion. These CFS+ internships will enhance Canadians’ capacity to work with tools that have become critical in today’s society and economy.”

"Digital skills and work-integrated learning are key to the future success of innovation and jobs in Canada,” said The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “The Computers for Schools plus Intern program offers paid, practical work internships for young Canadians, through which they can develop advanced digital skills and experience in project management, teamwork, and communications. This experience will give graduates the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy and provide the highly skilled workforce that Canadian businesses are looking for.”

CFSC also provides ongoing Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) internships in support of the CFS+ program. Over the past 27 years, more than 7 000 CFS+ interns have been provided employment and training relevant to careers in technology, communications and other digital fields.

CFSC and the CFS+ Internship program provide youth the opportunity to develop the expertise and skills needed to actively participate in the digital economy. With a strong focus on hiring BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) to perform community outreach and support for digital technology use, youth interns under this extension of funding will bridge education and employment, developing and sharing their digital skills.

About Computers for Schools plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

About CFSC

Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 in support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services stand in four pillars - marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.

Contact

Julie Brouard

Manager, Communications, HR and Partnerships

CFSC-OPEC

julie.brouard@cfsc-opec.org

514-793-8073