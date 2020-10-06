What if science doesn’t give the universal truth, but a well-polished myth?

Roger Parker

Now available online, Roger parker’s new book forces the readers to ponder over and put to the test the age-old concepts of physics through substantial evidence

DOVER, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [October 2020,Delaware]—Myth Busting Physics, published by [name of the publisher, ISBN], is now available online. Turning the myths and purported facts into an erudite discourse, Myths Busting Physics presents the readers with a well-researched, insightful and thought-provoking narrative to reassess scientific facts and explore the different viewpoints.

“It is not an everyday and ordinary book on physics, it’s a quest to discover the unknown, to physics a new dimension; after all, one can never be sure of the truth.” Roger Parker said. Scientific theories and concepts of physics have always been subjected to doubts and questions that never cease to present a counter-argument. Whether it is about determining the next dimension or observing the nothingness of vacuum, the purpose here is to make the reader more scientifically literate. The dogma of science and physics is based on evidence; the book puts to test longstanding theories and principles. In Myth Busting Physics, Roger will take you on an exploring excursion of finding these theories ad principles hold.

Having mastery in numerous fields of study coupled with the knack for researching, Roger Parker brings you the answers to century-old questions to broaden your perspective while enabling you to think and evaluate the veracity of the concepts. Imparting the evidence-based knowledge and thorough reasoning, Roger’s book addresses and answers to the following myths and uncertainties of physics:

• Is time really the fourth dimension of physics?

• Does the quantum fluctuation exist in a vacuum as well?

• Is it true that photons have no mass, what if the non-existential mass was never truly observed?

• What if there are things to be discovered beyond the observable universe?

• What if singularities do exist?

• Is absolute zero is the only measure of extreme cold?

For more information about Myth Busting Physics, please visit www.roger-parker.com.

About the Author:

A multi-field researcher and wanted-to-be a paleontologist and librarian, Roger I Parker II is a seasoned professional and admirer of Neil degreases Tyson. A believer in hard work and avid reader, he aspires to make it to the bestsellers’ shelf with his novel Myth Busting Physics.