Sports Medicine Devices Market to Reach $12.73 Bn at 7.3% CAGR Globally, by 2025
Sports medicine is branch of healthcare industry which deals with physical fitness of athletes. It involves prevention & treatment of injuries related to sportsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for sports medicines has witnessed an increase over the years, owing to rise in incidence of injuries among athletes. In addition, various technological advancements, such as orthobiologics, and introduction of novel treatment devices are expected to boost the growth of the sports medicine market in the near future.
Global sports medicine devices market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Sports medicine is a branch of healthcare, which deals with enhancing athletic performance and improving physical fitness. Sport medicine products promote early recovery of injuries and prevent the risk of future injuries. In addition, they are applicable across all other healthcare fields, as professionals in this field not only treat athletes but also patients suffering from various ailments.
Sports Medicine Devices Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright, Medical Group N.V. The other players operating in the global sports medicine devices market include Richard Wolf GmbH, Ceterix Orthopaedics, General Electric Company, KFx Medical LLC., Medtronic Plc, MedShape, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and NuVasive, Inc, among others provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Sports Medicine Devices Market:
Sports Medicine Devices Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Body reconstruction & repair segment to lead throughout the forecast period:-
The body reconstruction & repair segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in demand for surgical equipment in body reconstruction & repair procedures. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in inclination of people toward latest body monitoring and evaluation devices. The other segments analyzed in the study include orthopedic devices, body support & recovery, and accessories.
Knee injury segment to remain lucrative through 2025:-
The knee injury segment accounted for about one-fourth of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. This segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025. As knee injury is one of the most common injuries a sportsperson is prone to, this segment offers lucrative prospects for the market during the forecast period. The other applications analyzed in the study include hand wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle foot injury, arm elbow injury, back spine injury, and hip groin injury.
North America to dominate in terms of revenue by 2025:-
North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017, owing to early adoption of advanced sports medicine devices in the region. This segment will remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations including India and China, rise in awareness among people regarding fitness, and significant increase in the number of athletes.
