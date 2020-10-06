Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Lab Supplies by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for COVID-19 response

COVID-19 lab supplies arrive in Ethiopia to boost the country's response to the pandemic. These supplies were part of shipments to 24 countries in the Region by KOICA to ensure effective COVID-19 screening & support surveillance.
