Leading LNG and LPG Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum, Wednesday & Thursday October 14 & 15, 2020
GLOBAL SHIPPING COMES TO NEW YORK
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed LNG and LPG shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a digital event on Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15, 2020 from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST.
The conference will feature senior executives from 50 leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants. The event is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.
Registration is complimentary.
1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to shipping@capitallink.com.
Traditionally the event features global industry leaders and attracts top level delegates from all over the world. The digital format of the event this year transforms NYMF into a truly global event.
LPG SECTOR PANEL
8:00 – 8:40 AM New York Time • DAY 2 - Thursday, October 15, 2020
Moderator:
Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst – DNB Markets, Inc.
Panelists:
• Mr. Anders Onarheim, CEO – BW LPG
• Mr. John Lycouris, CEO – Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG)
• Mr. Jens Ismar, Executive Director Shipping – Exmar
• Mr. Harry Deans, CEO – Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)
LNG SECTOR PANEL
10:20 – 11:00 AM New York Time • DAY 2 - Thursday, October 15, 2020
Moderator:
Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst – DNB Markets, Inc.
Panelists:
• Mr. Tony Lauritzen, CEO – Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)
• Mr. Oyestein Kalleklev, CEO – FLEX LNG (NYSE: FLNG)
• Mr. Mark Kremin, President and CEO – Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP)
• Mr. Tarek Souki, EVP and President – Tellurian Trading UK (NASDAQ: TELL)
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
• The Honorable Mark Wesley Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy
• Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell International Trading and Shipping Ltd.
• Mr. Rick Cotton, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
• Ms. Angela Chao, Chair & CEO, Foremost Group
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. Due to the circumstance we are all facing today, our 2020 Forum will be held digitally.
The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.
Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.
Forum highlights:
- Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
- Exhibition hall with 38 digital booths
- Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more
- All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
- Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants
- Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
- Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors
- Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls
TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.