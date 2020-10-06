Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Completes the Acquisition of Painted Pony Energy Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) announces that the previously announced acquisition by Canadian Natural of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (“Painted Pony”) pursuant to a plan of arrangement has been completed.

Canadian Natural welcomes Painted Pony employees to its Northeast British Columbia and Calgary head office teams. The acquired production, infrastructure and land compliments Canadian Natural’s natural gas assets in key operating areas, providing opportunities to leverage synergies with a significant amount of pre-built infrastructure and transportation available.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
 
 
TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

Jason M. Popko
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange



Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws.  Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com 

