Canadian Natural Resources Limited Completes the Acquisition of Painted Pony Energy Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) announces that the previously announced acquisition by Canadian Natural of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (“Painted Pony”) pursuant to a plan of arrangement has been completed.



Canadian Natural welcomes Painted Pony employees to its Northeast British Columbia and Calgary head office teams. The acquired production, infrastructure and land compliments Canadian Natural’s natural gas assets in key operating areas, providing opportunities to leverage synergies with a significant amount of pre-built infrastructure and transportation available.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

