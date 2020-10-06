Anglers invited to comment on proposed St Louis County sunfish regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages people in the St Louis County area to attend a virtual town hall meeting at 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th to share their thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations for sunfish.

With the proposed changes, the DNR aims to protect and improve bluegill sizes on Low and Bear Head lakes (near Ely), and Blackduck and Elephant lakes (near Orr) by lowering bag limits. If adopted, the regulations will become effective next year.

The October 7th virtual town hall is one of five town halls the DNR will be holding across the state on the bluegill initiative. Participants are encouraged to attend these virtual meetings, and use the online comment option, as an alternative to in-person meetings. Information on how to attend the virtual town hall and alternative meeting dates is available online at mndnr.gov/sunfish.

Consistent with state law, the DNR will also host in-person open houses: • Orr: Tuesday, October 13th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Orr Community Center located at 4429 Highway 53, Orr, MN. Questions or comments can be sent to [email protected] • Tower: Thursday, October 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tower Civic Center located at 404 Pine St., Tower, MN. Questions or comments can be sent to [email protected]

Meetings will be conducted in town hall style and will be limited to 10 participants indoors at any one time. There will be no presentation but DNR staff will be available to answer questions and take comments.

Those unable to participate in the virtual meeting or the in-person meeting can view an online presentation and utilize the online comment opportunity that was launched for the bluegill initiative in May. Thus far, the DNR has received 2,500 comments through the online survey.

Notification of the proposed changes to special fishing regulations were posted at the accesses to each lake for most of the summer.

More details Special or experimental regulations are intended to improve fishing quality or provide unique opportunities. These regulations are found in their own section of the 2020 Minnesota Fishing Regulations handbook (pages 39 to 54).

Details about all the special regulation proposals are available on the fishing regulations page of the DNR website.