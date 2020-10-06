Say Good-Bye to Aches and Pains with the Introduction of PUREWAVE GEN II, the Most Versatile Massage Device Ever Created

Designed to Provide Powerful Relief for the Whole Body with Both Percussion and Micro-Vibration Motors, PUREWAVE GEN II by Pado is the World’s Only Dual-Mode Massager

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pado announces the release of PUREWAVE GEN II, the most versatile massage device available today. Beloved by physical therapists and chiropractors worldwide, PUREWAVE features a patented dual-mode design with two separate motors offering percussion as well as micro-vibration. PUREWAVE’s percussion mode offers deep tissue tension relief and dissolves knots, while a second micro-vibration motor targets delicate tissue and trigger points. PUREWAVE GEN II is a powerful tool that allows you to create a customized massage experience for your entire body.



Whether you are looking to reduce pain, improve athletic performance or simply alleviate stress, the PUREWAVE GEN II provides the relief you need wherever you are on your self-healing journey. Unlike jack-hammer style devices that often require someone else to do the massaging, PUREWAVE is ergonomically designed so that users can truly self-heal.

PUREWAVE GEN II features a new multi-speed calibrated control, redesigned tips to better customize the massage experience, a stronger micro-vibration mode, a new angled design for better grip and functionality, and greater stall force allowing for a deeper massage that sustains higher pressure.

PUREWAVE’s seven unique tips address a variety of different body areas – from larger spots such as backs and legs to delicate points around the head to provide relief from migraines and TMJ.

“We took everything we know about massagers, combined with everything our customers have told us about their needs, and we’ve turned it into the most versatile massager ever created,” said PUREWAVE Founder & CEO Steve Lee. “No other device is designed to treat whole bodies of every type or fitness level like PUREWAVE. Our patented dual-mode GEN II is the last massage device you will ever need to purchase.”

The PUREWAVE GEN II retails for $149.95 and is available at PadoUSA.com.

About PUREWAVE by Pado

