The Crescent Renews and Expands Multiple Lease Spaces Totaling 55,683 Square Feet

The Crescent Towers with The Crescent Courtyard in the foreground.

Lease renewals and expansions demonstrate customer satisfaction at the iconic The Crescent® in Uptown Dallas

With a high percentage of our customers from the financial, legal, and professional services industries, The Crescent® has the highest quality collection of customers in the state.” — John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent

DALLAS, TX, US, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Property Services LLC (Crescent) and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management announce multiple lease expansions and renewals at The Crescent®. While three customers renewed lease spaces, two other customers renewed and expanded space, and one renewed and relocated to a larger space within The Crescent®, a unique 1.3 million-square-foot luxury office and mixed-use development combining iconic architecture with modern amenities in Dallas’ Uptown.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP occupied its newly expanded space in September, moving from 5,641 square feet to 27,354 square feet. Brooke Armstrong and Kelley Kackley of JLL represented Dorsey & Whitney LLP, which is an international law firm focusing on banking, development and infrastructure, energy and natural resources, beverage and agribusiness, food, healthcare, and technology industries.

Russell Reynolds Associated, Inc. also occupied its expanded space in September, going from 5,789 square feet to 13,847 square feet. Colliers International’s Jihane Boury and Travis Ewert represented Russell Reynolds Associated, Inc., a global leadership advisory and search firm which develops solutions to help build, guide, and grow organizations.

BMO Harris Bank relocated within The Crescent® to an expanded space of 7,360 square feet in Building 200. Walker Lafitte and Charlie Morris with Avison Young represented BMO Harris Bank, which occupied its space in the second quarter of 2020. BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions, as well as local knowledge and mid-market focus through its commercial banking team.

Wallace Capital Management, Inc. renewed its 3,154 square-foot lease space and Davis Stephenson renewed its lease for 2,767 square feet. Davis Stephenson was represented by Sarah Hinkley of Thirty-Four Commercial. Rockstreet Partners LLC renewed its 1,201 square-foot space. Avison Young’s Greg Langston and Rock Linton represented Rockstreet Partners LLC.

All three companies are Dallas-based. Wallace Capital Management is an investment firm, Davis Stephenson is an estate, trust, and tax planning firm, and Rockstreet Partners is a commercial real estate investment management firm.

“With a high percentage of our customers from the financial, legal, and professional services industries, The Crescent® has the highest quality collection of customers in the state,” said John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent. “It is very gratifying to retain our customers through expanded space and lease renewals. Our superior customer service, along with upgrades and modern amenities, continues to position The Crescent® as Dallas’ most attractive office space.”

Crescent’s Tony Click and Marissa Parkin represented The Crescent® on the lease renewals with expansions, as well as three other lease renewals. The Crescent® is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and managed by Crescent.

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers surrounded by outdoor green spaces, significant mix-use retail, twelve casual and fine dining options, as well as the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa. Some of The Crescent® amenities include Dallas’ finest and trendy restaurants, such as the Capital Grille, Nobu, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Sixty Vines, Ascension, East Hampton, and Shake Shack, as well as the well-established The Crescent Club.

Exclusive retail options are anchored by Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, and Bivins Gallery, which showcases world-renowned and select emerging artists with various concentrations of artwork from modern, abstract, and contemporary periods.

“Our customers value being associated with The Crescent name and the high-quality customers in our buildings,” said Tony Click, Vice President Leasing. “Compound that with high-end amenities and services, the location, and the walkability of Uptown Dallas, and we create an atmosphere that is difficult to match in the Dallas or Texas commercial real estate market. This environment helps our customers recruit and retain young professionals who want to work in a dynamic setting.”

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

ABOUT J.P MORGAN GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, $145 billion in assets under management and more than 600 professionals (as of June 30, 2020), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our 15 independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com