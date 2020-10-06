Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Begin Resurfacing Old Post Road in Charlestown

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin a $1.8 million resurfacing project for approximately 0.8 miles of Old Post Road in Charlestown near Ninigret Park the week of October 12. Partial closures of the road will be needed during the initial phases of the project.

Starting on October 13 and lasting three to four days, sections of Old Post Road between Route 1 at the South Shore Center/Gateway Healthcare location and Arnolda Road (just east of the Ninigret Park entrance) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Old Post Road west of Arnolda Road to the Charlestown Police Station will be open but with a single-lane alternating traffic pattern.

Detours will be signed using Route 1 to bypass closed sections. RIDOT will maintain access to homes and businesses.

The first week of work involves a process called pavement reclamation in which the base of the roadway is reconstructed to provide a long-lasting repair.

For the week of October 26, the same weekday lane and road closures will be needed to pave the road. All work on the project will be done by the end of this year.

The road carries about 3,000 vehicles per day.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The paving of this part of Old Post Road was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.